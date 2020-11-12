Nov. 12: City of Houston hosts virtual town hall on surviving the holidays during the pandemic

The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) Mayor Sylvester Turner invites Houstonians to register for an important virtual town hall focusing on mental health, healing, and wellness as our community confronts the global coronavirus pandemic. The holidays combined with COVID-19 will be a challenging time for many individuals and families. That is why the Mayor’s Health Equity Response (H.E.R.)

WHAT AND WHEN: Task Force is hosting a Virtual Town Hall called, Surviving the Pandemic During the Holidays. Thursday,Nov. 12

TIME: From 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

During the virtual town hall, panelists and participants will provide advice on coping with the demands of parenting, finances,and physical, and emotional stress during the holiday season. Register at https://bit.ly/HERtownhallHolidays

The H.E.R. Task Force, specifically the Medical Care Subcommittee and the Faith & Community Leaders Subcommittee, will guide the discussion. Mayor Turner will make an appearance during the town hall.