City of Houston Jim Adler Day in Texas, July 30, 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, has proclaimed July 30, 2021 as “Jim Adler Day” for the work he has done for the city of Houston.
Jim Adler, locally known as “The Texas Hammer” is a local attorney and for more than four decades, has remained dedicated to personal injury compensation for ‘the little guy.’ Jim Adler attorneys handle 18-wheeler accidents, rollover wrecks and offers legal support for families.
Adler has also donated to philanthropic efforts throughout the city that support kids, faith ministries and other worthy causes.
Editor’s Note
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.