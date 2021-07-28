City of Houston Jim Adler Day in Texas, July 30, 2021

HOUSTON (CW39) The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, has proclaimed July 30, 2021 as “Jim Adler Day” for the work he has done for the city of Houston.

Jim Adler, locally known as “The Texas Hammer” is a local attorney and for more than four decades, has remained dedicated to personal injury compensation for ‘the little guy.’ Jim Adler attorneys handle 18-wheeler accidents, rollover wrecks and offers legal support for families.

Adler has also donated to philanthropic efforts throughout the city that support kids, faith ministries and other worthy causes.

City of Houston Jim Adler Day in Texas is July 30, 2021