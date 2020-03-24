City of Houston receives donation of medical supplies to help with COVID-19 response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- There is a shortage nationwide of personal protective equipment, or PPE. PPE includes the masks, gloves and other gear used to help protect health care workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following urgent calls for PPE, the City of Houston received a donation form the Asian American Chamber of Commerce.

The organization donated 10,000 masks, forty gallons of sanitizer, isolation gowns, goggles, face shields and more. The supplies totaled more than $42,000.

The city says the supplies will be instrumental in their work to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect employees who may work directly with groups considered to be high risk.

The supplies are going to be distributed to the Houston Fire Department, Houston Police Department, the Houston Health Department, as well as to other city employees.

Mayor Turner thanked the Asian American Chamber of Commerce and recognized this generosity comes after really tough times for a lot of the business owners.



“We all know that at the start of the COVID-19 health crisis Asian businesses were hit hard by rumors and therefore lost a lot of customers and revenue. But despite all of that, they have stepped up again to help Houston and people in the region and I certainly want to thank them," said Turner.

One of the board members of the organization explains why they felt led to give back to the city.

“When Chinatown and Asian business were hit by 70% due to rumors, Mayor Turner and county Judge Hidalgo and many organizations and individuals came to Chinatown and saved our business. Now, when {we are being hit} by coronavirus and we need to step up and support our city," said Bin Yu.

If you have medical supplies you’d like to donate, you can send an email to donations@houstonoem.org.