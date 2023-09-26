HOUSTON (KIAH) – Construction will commence on a new $13.5 million state-of-the-art waste management facility in northeast Houston where illegal dumping has become a problem.

The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department announced the groundbreaking of a new cutting-edge Transfer Station located at 5711 Neches Street in northeast Houston. Construction will begin in November of this year.

As evidenced by the One Clean Houston initiative and the development of this state-of-the-art waste management facility, the City of Houston is committed to advancing its solid waste management system. The 24,200 sq. ft. facility achieves these goals without expanding the department’s geographical footprint, as it capitalizes on the reutilization of existing city space. Mayor Sylvester Turner

Houston City Council approved it back in March of 2021. Now it’s finally happening. Once complete, the facility will safely process up to 1,000 tons of municipal solid waste per day. The solid waste transfer station will improve the Department’s operational efficiencies, reduce the environmental impacts of route collection vehicles, and improve the service delivery of curbside collection. The convenient location of this purpose-built disposal facility will also support the City’s One Clean Houston initiative by providing an outlet for collection vehicles to quickly discard materials collected from surrounding neighborhoods plagued by illegal dumping.

This highly anticipated project will not only enhance the efficiency of waste disposal but also bring about substantial benefits to residents with more route coverage, improved on-time collection, and faster turnaround times for trucks to return to their routes. Mark Wilfalk, Director of Solid Waste Management Department.

Rena Architects, Inc. provided the design of the facility. All construction will be performed by the Christensen Building Group, LLC. Both firms have designed and developed a variety of commercial, educational, urban design, and renovation projects that support service to public entities.