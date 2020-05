The Mayor of Houston is reporting numbers for the city. No additional deaths and our city’s total remains at 127. Houston however has 7,116 total cases of COVID-19 and 106 new cases to account for adding to the caseload today.

Again, a reminder to wear a mask from the City of Houston Department of Neighborhoods:

Face covering Do’s and Don’ts:

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.