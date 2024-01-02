HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston has a new mayor in town! On January 1, 2024, John Whitmire was officially sworn in as Houston’s 63rd mayor January 1st. Today, Tuesday, January 2, Whitmire made his swearing in public during Inauguration Day this morning at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Houston’s Wortham Theater. Guests arrived early at the Wortham Center to witness the event.

Whitmire will be a part of several events today. Including a meet and greet with Houstonians to give them an opportunity to express concerns and an appreciation event for the city’s first responders at George R. Brown Convention Center Tuesday evening.

Houston is a great city, But to reach our full potential, we must admit we have problems and then get to work solving them. Everyone will be a part of this journey. We must celebrate our diversity, while practicing inclusion. I will listen, I will hear, and I will work with all Houstonians. Let’s get to work! Mayor-Elect John Whitmire

For LIVE updates on Inauguration Day, tune into CW39 Houston both on air and online from 5:30-9:00 a.m..