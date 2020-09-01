City of Houston’s Vision Zero program seeking input on road problems

HOUSTON- Are there roads in your area that you feel are dangerous to walk on or to drive through? Do you know of streets that need improvement in order to be safer? The City of Houston’s Vision Zero program wants to hear all about them.

Vision Zero is a commitment and a strategy to try to end traffic deaths and serious injuries on Houston roads by 2030. Mayor Turner signed the Vision Zero executive order in August of 2019 and since then, people involved in several different sectors have been brought together to figure out how we will be able to reach this goal as a city.

From 2014 to 2019, on average, about 225 people lost their lives in traffic crashes on Houston roadways each year and nearly 1,150 people are seriously injured every year.

There are many steps that can be taken to make our streets safer, however for now, the city is trying to prioritize. Lauren Grove, a transportation planner for the City of Houston explains that data does not tell the whole story and they are hoping to continue to get feedback from the community.

“There are things where people walking or biking nearly get hit and that goes unrecorded, we don’t get that and its so important for us to know that information because then in the future, that person may just avoid that intersection all together because its just too dangerous and we need to address that. That is not okay,” said Grove.

They have a survey set up on their website and there is also a map where you can pinpoint trouble spots and leave comments on what you think needs to be fixed.