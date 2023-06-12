Nearly 90 percent of US homes are now equipped with some form of air conditioning, though the first window units didn’t debut until the 1930s.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The summer temperatures are already rising and Reliant is working to help Houstonians stay cool and reduce their energy usage as a community this summer.

Back for its 18th consecutive year, 22 Reliant Beat the Heat centers will be put in place to help Houston-area residents stay cool, and manage their electricity usage during the summer months.

In a press conference on Monday, Reliant, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Commissioner Adrian Garcia will discuss different programs that will help keep seniors safe. Reliant’s donation of $75,000 will provide portable A/C units to Houston residents through Harris County Area Agency on Aging and Precinct2gether. Tips and care packages from the Houston Health Department will be provided to ensure that everyone is safe from the hot temperatures. There will also be information from Reliant on how to get payment assistance and payment options for customers in need.

Since 2002, Reliant has provided over $15 million to help Texans in need of assistance due to electricity costs through the CARE–also known as Community Assistance by Reliant Energy. Information such as addresses and hours for Beat the Heat center can be found here. If you are in need of assistance in paying your bill this summer, you can call 2-1-1 within Texas or visit 211texas.org.

Reliant customers can also contact Reliant 24/7 by calling 1-866-222-7100, through online chat or on the Reliant app.