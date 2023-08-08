HOUSTON (KIAH) — In 2021, the results of a survey of Houston teenagers revealed a need for emergency information targeted towards teens and increased access to emergency resources and contacts.

Fulfilling that need is the goal of the City of Houston Youth Emergency Preparedness Campaign that the Mayor’s Office of Education and Youth Engagement launched sometime after the survey was conducted.

On Tuesday at 3 p.m., there’s a virtual presentation on the information provided in the campaign.

The information is encapsulated in Infographics that the city circulated in schools, at community centers, on social media, and within after-school programs.

The Infographics can also be found online.