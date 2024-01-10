HOUSTON (KIAH) — The holiday season has come and gone, and as you take down your decorations, Houston leaders hope you’ll keep the city’s landfill in mind.

Solid Waste Director Mark Wilfalk says there’s only so much space at the dump, and real Christmas trees shouldn’t take up any of it.

Instead, he hopes you’ll recycle your tree.

“This gives us an opportunity to conserve space, optimize use of space in that landfill for just the waste that just cannot be recycled,” Wilfalk said.

To make it easy on residents, the city has 23 locations where you can drop off real Christmas trees for recycling.

Artificial trees are not allowed there nor are flocked trees and those that are painted.

You also need to remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel, and other decorations before recycling your tree.

And there’s another option — leaving your tree on the curb on your normal yard waste pickup day.

“Last year we recycled about 33,000 tons of tree waste, and we want to issue the challenge for Houston to do a little bit better,” Wilfalk said. “So hopefully this year we can get 50,000 tons and keep diverting that waste from our landfill.”

And there’s an added benefit to Christmas tree recycling.

“Those trees can go and be shredded up, recycled, and turned into mulch,” Wilfalk said. “And they actually make pretty good mulch, and they smell pretty good too.”

Residents can pick up bags of recycled Christmas tree mulch or get it in bulk by visiting one of the 11 Living Earth facilities around town that are among the 23 tree drop-off locations.

The program ends January 26.