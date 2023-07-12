HOUSTON (KIAH)– The Houston Police Department, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and Crime Stoppers are asking for the community’s help for the arrest of fugitive pimp Thaddeus Allen. Back in April 2020, he was arrested and before his sentencing of 75 years in prison for Human Trafficking, he fled the trial.

According to District Attorney, Kim Ogg, individuals who themselves are prostituted almost always work under the protection of a pimp..they then go into human trafficking. Ogg said, “prostitution has been looked at as a victimless crime for decades.” She adds that Human trafficking victims are the focus and that’s why the DA office is working hard with the Houston police department to hold people accountable responsible for human trafficking.

HPD Lt. Angela Merritt said that Allen was originally arrested once one of his victims was taken to the hospital back in June 2018. Once she was alone from Allen, doctors and investigators learned that she was both abused physically and sexually by Allen. The victim said that she met Allen online where he promised her a better life and quick ways to make money. It was from there Merritt said the victim said that she moved in with Allen where he taught her how to make money from prostitution, took pictures of her to put on websites for sex dates and then took all of the money that she made.

The victims said that Allen had other victims. However, Merritt says it was uncertain how many and that many didn’t feel they were victims of Allen.

Due to Mayor Sylvester Turner and the City’s dedication to cleaning up the “Bissonnet Track” and helping victims of human sex trafficking, in a press conference on Wednesday, it was announced that victims that come forward would not be arrested. Instead, they would help the victims through a diversion program that would help them get a fresh start to get them back on their feet, financially stable and free.

Brays Oaks Management District Chair Ralph Reiger and Southwest Management District Public Safety Chair Peter Acquaro also spoke about how with the community’s help to put an end to human trafficking to help protect businesses and residents in the Bissonnet area.

“A community that keeps a lid on crime is where a community where more residences and businesses want to be,” Reiger said.

While Acquaro said that the Southwest Management District for Public Safety represents a lot of business property owners to have people be able to come to the district to eat and enjoy.

HPD warns that even though the Bissonnet Track is a huge target for human trafficking, the online space is another place that pimps lurk to promote prostitution. HPD said they are trying to stay ahead of the process and working with DA office to make sure they’re right along with the traffickers are.

HPD also says that their strategy to tackle human trafficking is to solve through education, environmentally and through enforcement. In the past, the department has worked with community stakeholders, management districts, residential community on how to report human trafficking and hosting media campaigns to educate community on our efforts as a whole.

Here are some of the warning signs of how to avoid a sex trafficker:

If the person is promising things that sound too good to be true, it’s a red flag

Beware of anyone promising a better life, someone working to gain your trust through affection and even gifts

If you’re a victim of sex trafficking or encounter someone that is, contact:

713-884-3131- Houston Police Department

713-308-8600- Vice Division

888-373-7888- Human trafficking hotline

Text 233-733 (BE FREE)

713-222-TIPS-Anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers of Houston and the boards of the Brays Oaks and Southwest management districts are offering a $15,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Thaddeus Allen.

Jennifer Hohman of the Houston 20 said the goal is, “to decrease the buyers on the Bissonnet Track and purchasing children, men and women for sex. Stop buying people for sex and we won’t have this problem in our city.”