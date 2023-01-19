HOUSTON (KIAH) — An iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant will soon serve its final order of enchiladas and margaritas.

Spanish Village, located on 4720 Almeda Road in Third Ward, will close on March 31.

First slated for closure in 2021, owner Steven Rogers has kept the restaurant open while he worked through redevelopment plans for the property and an adjacent tract of land.

Details on those plans haven’t been made public yet.

Founded by the Medina family in 1953, Spanish Village has been a staple of the Third Ward. It’s known for its retro dining room that’s adorned with Christmas lights as well as classic Tex-Mex fare.

“There’s absolutely no arguing the impact Spanish Village has had on the Third Ward. The Medina family built something incredible, and I have been honored to be able to continue that,” says Rogers. “Despite the restaurant closing, it’s important to me and to the community to honor that legacy.”

Spanish Village will remain open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday through March 31. For more information on Spanish Village, follow on Instagram or call 713-360-7792.