SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A Fort Bend ISD principal was arrested and charged with solicitation of a prostitute.

Brian Shillingburg, who is the principal at Clements High School, was arrested Monday night at a hotel in Missouri City in a sting operation conducted by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department, according to an affidavit.

He remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail, with an arraignment hearing scheduled for next Friday.

No details of the arrest have been released and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office said that Shillingburg, 43, has not been indicted of the charge because the investigation is still ongoing.

According to Clements High School’s website, Shillingburg has been in public education for the last 23 years. He came to Clements as principal in 2022 after six years as a principal at James Bowie Middle School in FBISD. He also worked in Spring Branch ISD as an assistant principal at Landrum Middle School.

Shillingburg was also a youth RTC counselor and as a youth pastor. He has no criminal record.

Shillingburg’s bond has been set at $5,000.