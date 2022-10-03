HOUSTON (KIAH) — A convenience store employee is recovering Monday morning after he was shot in the leg in southwest Houston on Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Texaco gas station at 10606 South Wilcrest near South Drive.

Houston police say a physical fight between two groups of men turned into a gun fight.

The store clerk was shot in the leg after going outside to see what was going on, investigators said. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Two men fled the scene, but some of the other men stayed and cooperated with police.

The investigation is ongoing.