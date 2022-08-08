FREEPORT, Texas (CW39) — The U.S. Coast Guard helped four people Saturday night after a deadly boat crash near Freeport that left two people dead.

Officials said the call came in around 9:15 p.m. from the operator of a 22-foot pleasure craft saying he had been involved in a boat collision with a 24-foot pleasure craft.

The boater and three passengers were traveling northbound when they collided head-on with a reportedly unlit 24-foot vessel traveling southbound.

The boater’s three passengers were thrown from the 22-foot vessel, as were a husband and wife aboard the 24-foot vessel.

Two of the men thrown from the boat started swimming in search of a missing family member.

After a long search, the body of a woman was found in the water. Around midnight, the rescue squad located the other boater thrown from the 24-foot craft, an unresponsive adult male, officials said.

The names of the victims have not yet been released. Everyone else has been accounted for.

Both the dead man and woman and the survivors were brought ashore to Surfside Marina in Freeport. Emergency personnel evaluated and treated two men with minor injuries.

Both vessels are anchored and aground near Mile Marker 382. Texas Parks & Wildlife Department personnel are conducting an investigation of the incident.

“Although this case did not end the way we wanted, with all boaters safe and unharmed, we are thankful that teamwork with our commercial and agency partners enabled us to assist the survivors quickly,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jeremy Borja, command duty officer, Sector Houston-Galveston. “We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the family of the two boaters who didn’t make it and wish them swift healing in the wake of this tragedy.”