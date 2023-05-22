HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three men are recovering after having to be rescued when their boat sank off the coast of Freeport early Sunday morning.

A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew rescues three boaters aboard an oil rig after their vessel began sinking near Freeport, Texas on May 21, 2023. The boatcrew embarked the boaters and transferred them to Surfside Marina in Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Freeport)



The men were on the boat when it sunk. They somehow managed to get to an oil rig platform where they were able to call for help.

It all happened around 3 a.m. in the morning Sunday, when U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office that three men were stranded on an offshore oil rig platform with no position after their vessel began taking on water.

The Coast Guard first sent up an aircrew who located the rig and the stranded boaters. They then launched a boat, and all three men were taken to land at Surfside Marina.

All the boaters were reportedly in stable condition and are all expected to be okay.