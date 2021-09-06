Coast Guard rescues Four from sinking yacht near Bolivar Peninsula

A 52-foot yacht sits hard aground and partially submerged in the vicinity of the North Jetty near the Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston, Texas, Sept. 5, 2021. A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew rescued four people who were aboard the yacht when it ran aground and began taking on water at about 1 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Coast Guard rescued four boaters from a yacht that was taking on water south of the Bolivar Peninsula. Goast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders got a 911 call relayed by the Galveston Police Department just before one in the morning Sunday, September 6th.

A 52-foot yacht was taking on water with four adults on aboard after running aground near the North Jetty.

Coast Guard launched a coast Guard 29-foot response boat. The crew got all four boaters from the damaged grounded yacht.

The crew brought the boaters to Station Galveston and transferred them to awaiting EMS personnel. All were in stable condition. One was taken to University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for a back/neck injury.

The yacht’s owner is scheduled to arrange salvage of the vessel, which is reportedly not currently obstructing the channel.