HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a time honored tradition returning to this year’s kick off of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. It’s the annual Downtown Rodeo Parade.

This year, a Texas native and fan favorite, will be leading the floats, bands and horses, in the celebration. Country music star Cody Johnson was announced as this year’s Grand Marshal this week.

Johnson will help kick off the rodeo season during the annual parade Saturday, Feb. 26. This will mark the official start of RodeoHouston and its 90th anniversary.

A tradition since 1938, the annual parade celebrates Western heritage and marks the beginning of the Rodeo season.

“Cody Johnson is a great friend of the Rodeo and has become a fan-favorite among our RodeoHouston fans, making him the perfect candidate to lead our parade as grand marshal,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO. “From riding on horseback in our parade to performing on the RodeoHouston stage on opening day, we`re excited for Cody to be a huge part of our 90th anniversary festivities.”

Johnson will also be the first musical performer for the concert series during the Houston Rodeo Season too. For many, he has become the sound of the Rodeo season with his performance of “Welcome to the Show,”

the official song of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The Texas native will make his fourth

appearance on the RodeoHouston stage Monday, Feb. 28.

And here is some Parade information to help you plan out the day.

RodeoHouston Parade Schedule

The Downtown Rodeo Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.

Prior to the start of the parade will be the Rodeo Run, presented by ConocoPhillips.

9:10 a.m. 10K Wheelchair

9:20 a.m. 5K & 10K Elite, 10K Timed

9:35 a.m. 5K Timed

9:35 a.m. Untimed 5K

10 a.m. Downtown Rodeo Parade

For more information about the Downtown Rodeo Parade, visit this link.