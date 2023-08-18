HOUSTON (KIAH) — The 2023 college football season begins in a little over a week.

When it ends on Jan. 8, 2024, at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the champion will be crowned at NRG Stadium.

The game alone will draw tens of thousands of fans from both schools that will be competing, but there are actually four days of activities planned that will entertain hundreds of thousands — many of whom aren’t even football fans.

“Back when I first started in this business, you just opened up the stadium and told people, ‘There’s going to be a game — kickoff is at seven o’clock — show up,” College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hannock said. “Well, we learned several years ago — you can’t just do that. You have to have things to draw the community into the event.”

A three-day concert series called AT&T Playoff Playlist Live is one of those things.

It will run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before the championship game Monday, Jan. 8, at Shell Energy Stadium in East Downtown.

The list of performers won’t be released until November, but past acts have included The Jonas Brothers, Usher, and Sting among other big names.

Another event that will likely be popular is the fan festival.

Playoff Fan Central will open Jan. 5 at the George R. Brown Convention Center downtown and will offer games, pep rallies, and more activities through the weekend.

“Just come down and enjoy it,” Hannock said to everyone in the Houston-area — not just football fans.

The College Football Playoff will also include events that benefit the community, especially schools and teachers.

Extra Yard for Teachers is their campaign they say elevates “the teaching profession by supporting educators and helping improve student outcomes.”

The Extra Yard for Teachers Summit will take place January 6 and will be “a gathering of local teachers who come together for high energy and relevant professional development and to hear inspiring speakers who recognize the hard work of those on the front lines of educating students,” a press release from the College Football Playoff said.