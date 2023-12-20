HOUSTON (KIAH) — A federal lawsuit claims several Hispanic residents at a Liberty County neighborhood were targeted with bait-and-switch land sales and predatory financing.

The Justice Department and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a lawsuit against Colony Ridge on Wednesday, claiming the Texas-based developer and lender is operating an illegal land sales scheme and “targeting tens of thousands of Hispanic borrowers with false statements and predatory loans.”

The lawsuit alleges that Colony Ridge is selling land in flood-prone areas that are without any water, sewer or electrical infrastructure.

And the land is being brought by loans that the borrowers cannot keep up with. Roughly one-in-four loans from Colony Ridge end in foreclosure, then the company buys back the land and sells it to new borrowers, the lawsuit alleges.

“Today’s complaint alleges that Colony Ridge targeted Hispanic consumers with predatory loans, misled borrowers about the water, sewer and electrical infrastructure on its lots, and exploited language barriers by conducting most of its marketing in Spanish while offering important transaction documents only in English,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

A new home under construction is shown next to a mobile home in the Colony Ridge development Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. For weeks in Texas, conservative media and GOP activists have been pushing unsubstantiated claims that Colony Ridge has become a magnet for immigrants living in the U.S. illegally and that cartels control pockets of the neighborhood. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Colony Ridge became known in conservative media as Republican activists claimed with unsubstantial evidence that the neighborhood, located 30 miles northeast of Houston, was filled with immigrants living illegally in the U.S.

The lawsuit claims that Colony Ridge targets Spanish-speaking Hispanics by using social media, including Tik Tok by playing Latin music and national flags from Latin American countries. The ads claim that buyers can get a loan with no credit check and a small deposit.

But the lawsuit claims that from September 2019 to September 2022, Colony Ridge foreclosed on at least 30% of their seller-financed lots within three years of when they were purchased. From 2017 to 2022, Colony Ridge made up 92% of all the foreclosures in Liberty County.

“Colony Ridge promised the American dream, but we allege that in reality, it has delivered a nightmare for thousands of hardworking Hispanic families who hoped to build their homes in the Terrenos Houston community,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The suit wants to stop Colony Ridge’s conduct by providing relief to those affected homeowners and impose a civil penalty that will go to the CFPB’s victim relief fund.

The Justice Department asks those who may have been harmed by Colony Ridge to call the DOJ’s Housing Discrimination hotline at 1-833-591-0291. There is an option for those who speak Spanish. You can also email at ColonyRidge.Lawsuit@usdoj.gov.