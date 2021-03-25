COMING SOON: Camp Bow Wow set to open new location

HOUSTON (CW39) Good news for dog owners! Camp Bow Wow, the largest doggy daycare and overnight boarding franchise, is opening its newest Camp near Houston Hobby this Saturday.

The new 7,500 square-foot facility will feature 3 indoor and outdoor play yards, 72+ spacious cabins and luxury suites for overnight stays, live web cams so pet parents can check in on their dogs and much more for all-inclusive pricing.

There will also be Certified Camp Counselors, extensively trained in dog behavior, pet CPR and first aid, supervising all-day play, socialization and overnight stays. Camp Bow Wow’s top priority is to deliver the highest levels of safety, fun and enrichment for four-legged Campers, and peace of mind for their parents.

The new location is at 7803 Hansen Road.