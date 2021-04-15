Attention Shoppers: Nutcracker Market Spring is back for in-person shopping

HOUSTON — After having to cancel last year’s Nutcracker Market Spring due to the coronavirus, it’s back!

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring will open its doors at NRG Center for in-person shopping, April 16th – 18th.

Nearly 150 merchants from across the country will showcase their small business seasonal products. You can find home décor, food, apparel and more.

General Admission tickets are available for $18 at H-E-B Business Centers and $20 at Ticketmaster.com.

Due to capacity restrictions, all persons, regardless of age, are required to have a ticket for entry.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, there will be no onsite ticket sales at NRG Park during the Market.

As far as health and safety guidelines:

Anyone ages two and older entering NRG Park property (indoors or out) for Nutcracker Market SPRING will be required to wear a mask – no exceptions – and practice social distancing.

Health screenings will be performed on all persons upon entering NRG Park.

Event staff will monitor for social distancing and mask wearing.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey will be LIVE at the Nutcracker Market Spring, Friday morning starting at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, please visit: www.nutcrackermarket.com

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.