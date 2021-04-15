Attention Shoppers: Nutcracker Market Spring is back for in-person shopping

HOUSTON — After having to cancel last year’s Nutcracker Market Spring due to the coronavirus, it’s back!
Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring will open its doors at NRG Center for in-person shopping, April 16th – 18th.
Nearly 150 merchants from across the country will showcase their small business seasonal products. You can find home décor, food, apparel and more.
General Admission tickets are available for $18 at H-E-B Business Centers and $20 at Ticketmaster.com.
Due to capacity restrictions, all persons, regardless of age, are required to have a ticket for entry.
Tickets must be purchased in advance, there will be no onsite ticket sales at NRG Park during the Market.
As far as health and safety guidelines:
- Anyone ages two and older entering NRG Park property (indoors or out) for Nutcracker Market SPRING will be required to wear a mask – no exceptions – and practice social distancing.
- Health screenings will be performed on all persons upon entering NRG Park.
- Event staff will monitor for social distancing and mask wearing.
CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey will be LIVE at the Nutcracker Market Spring, Friday morning starting at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, please visit: www.nutcrackermarket.com