Fort Bend County Judge launches rental, utility assistance programs

HOUSTON (CW39) Monday morning at 10am, Fort Bend County Judge KP George is expected to announce the launch for the next phase of Fort Bend County area rental & utility assistance programs.

It designed in effort to support county residents who have experienced hardship and aren’t able to make obligatory payments for rent and utilities.

Some documentation is required in order to qualify. Assistance is provided to residents of Fort Bend County who meet program guidelines. Appointments required two locations. Fort Bend County will not pay utility deposits, rental deposits or any transferred bill from another address.

If approved, only 1 (one) month will be paid. No late fees are paid.

Proof Of Identity

Bring a Social Security Card, Driver License or Photo I.D. for all persons that are sixteen (16) years old or older. Metal Social Security Cards are NOT acceptable.

Proof Of Income

Bring proof of the current income amount for the past month (30 days), for everyone in the household.

Bring last months pay stub if paid once a month, the last two pay stubs if paid twice a month and the last four pay stubs if paid weekly.

Proof Of Unemployment

If anyone in the household is eighteen (18) years old or older and is not in school and not employed, proof of unemployment is needed.

Must show proof by being registered with Gulf Coast Careers/Texas Workforce Commission or have a disability. Proof of disability is needed from doctor.

Proof Of Emergency

Bring in the Past Due Notice, or Eviction notice, or Delinquent notice, or Notice of Foreclosure or Notice from landlord.

Bring in proof (receipts) of all items paid out by you in the last thirty days.

Proof Of Residential Agreement

Bring signed Lease Agreement or written statement from Landlord; -OR-

Bring current Mortgage Coupon Book or Statement coupon letter.