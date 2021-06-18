How to conserve water at home

Houstonians complain about stinky tap water

For weeks folks around town have been complaining about smelly water coming out of their tap. and it’s got plenty of people steamed up.

HOUSTON (KIAH) Water is a term among the most searched this week. Summer is the time when folks search it most. With the highest temperatures on record across the country, wildfires and drought persisting, it’s no surprise that this summer, water is searched online more than ever in the U.S..

So we wanted to share some ways to conserve water in your home.

  1. Check your toilet for leaks. …
  2. Stop using your toilet as an ashtray or wastebasket. …
  3. Put a plastic bottle in your toilet tank. …
  4. Take shorter showers. …
  5. Install water-saving shower heads or flow restrictors. …
  6. Take baths. …
  7. Turn off the water while brushing your teeth. …
  8. Turn off the water while shaving.

MORE ways to conserve water

