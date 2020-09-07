ICYMI – CW39 Labor Day edition

HOUSTON, TX (CW39) — Catch up with CW39 each weekday morning from 6-10am. If you are enjoying your Labor Day at home with the family or out on the lake, we’ve got your headlines her at CW39.com. Here’s a look!

Multiple people were detained Saturday after a political march and rally organized by the “Walk Away Foundation in Klyde Warren Park” in downtown Dallas. In this video, numerous people were involved in an altercation. “Next generation action network” stood outside Dallas police headquarters for several hours after incident.

Levy Park has extended its free On-Demand programming and added more to the in-park line up this month.

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, Nintendo is releasing a new Super Mario Brothers game. “Mario kart live: home circuit” uses the Nintendo switch system to drive real-life go-carts around your home. All players have to do is watch the video here to find out more!

Houston ISD plans to relaunch its curbside student meals distribution tomorrow, September 8. HISD Nutrition Services will offer daily curbside pickup — Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 86 schools. Families can pick up one pre-packaged breakfast and lunch meal for their kids at no cost. Parents must show proof of enrollment in an HISD school, such as a student ID or report card, to pick up the meals.

Shannon LaNier has these fuel saving tips for your Labor Day.

Maggie Flecknoe talks with an expert about staying safe and healthy during the pandemic.

And about those boats that sank during the Trump boat parade…

Get tested for COVID-19 at Minute Maid Park today until 4pm.

Human trafficking is a problem in Texas. Local speakers tried to shed light on the seriousness and need to spread awareness in our community.