Vanessa Guillen Funeral

Community

by: Rachel Estrada

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen. (NEXSTAR)

Services for Vanessa Guillen are scheduled for noon today at Chavez High School. A casket containing Vanessa’s remains will be present. Community members, elected officials and friends of Guillen are expected to be in attendance. The public is invited to attend. However, attendees are required to wear masks and limited to two per party due to limited space.

CW39s Courtney Carpenter has more information.

Saturday, cemetery services are scheduled to take place.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

KIAH Talks with affiliate KXANs David Yeomans

Houston Happenings

MYSTERY WIRE: Dinosaur tracks

Two Possible Hurricanes

FOLLOW CW39


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular