HOUSTON (CW39) — The world continues to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. But not everyone can travel to the United Kingdom to pay their respects.

So, efforts are being made around the world to help out those who wish to say goodbye to the Queen. British Consulates around the world are making it easier to those who want to leave condolences to do so, a little closer to home.

In Houston, the British Consulate General will be open to the public to sign the condolence book at 1301 Fannin Steet in downtown Houston.

People across Houston have already came to sign the book and pay their respect to the Queen, including the Consulate General from Ukraine.

“I came to pay tribute to the whole people of the United Kingdom and the whole people of the Commonwealth because the Queen was an exemplary person and did a great job of service to the people of the United Kingdom,” said Vitalii Tarasiuk, the Ukrainan Consulate General in Houston.

Richard Hyde, the Consulate General for the UK in Houston, said the outpouring of support from the Houston area after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday, and will pass the book on to the Royal Family to show them the level of love Houston has for them during their moment of grieving.

The book will be available to sign Monday from 10am to 4pm and Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1pm.

Courtesy the British Consulate General in Houston via Twitter (@UKinTX)