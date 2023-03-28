HOUSTON (KIAH) — A party goes wrong — after uninvited family members show up — causing an altercation resulting in a shooting at an apartment in Park Place.

Houston police said it happened Monday night just after 10 p.m. at the 8300 block of Park Place Boulevard.

Officers were told that the victim and his fiancé were throwing a party when two uninvited family members arrived. The victim asked them to leave, but one of them pulled out a gun and shot at the man, hitting him twice, including once in the leg, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police could not confirm if the suspect was identified or not.