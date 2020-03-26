Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher Self-Quarantining

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07) announced today that she will self-quarantine until she receives her test results for COVID-19. A press release issued today details her experience with symptoms.

After experiencing flu-like symptoms, including a temperature above 101 degrees, Congresswoman Fletcher sought professional medical treatment out of an abundance of caution. At the determination of her physician, she was tested for COVID-19 today. She will continue to work from home until she receives her test results.

“Representing Texas’ Seventh Congressional District and making sure our community has the resources it needs to combat coronavirus together is my highest priority. I will continue to work from home, as I have been, advocating for the needs of our community and working to solve problems with my colleagues in Congress and our partners here at home.”

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher Press Office