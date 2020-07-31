Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia discusses Vanessa Guillen bill

Local
Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen. (NEXSTAR)

WASHINGTON, DC – This morning, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29) hosted a Zoom call this morning to recap everything that happened this week in relation to the Vanessa Guillén case, including the House Armed Services Subcommittee hearing on Vanessa Guillén and sexual violence in the military. She also discussed the Guillén family’s visit to Washington.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston Restaurant Week

Beard Care

Houston Dash Parade

Health Minute - Pandemic

Vanessa Guillen Family To White House

Texas Passes 6,100 COVID-19 Deaths

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Tropical Storm Isaias?

Tropical Storm Isaias?


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular