Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia discusses Vanessa Guillen bill

WASHINGTON, DC – This morning, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29) hosted a Zoom call this morning to recap everything that happened this week in relation to the Vanessa Guillén case, including the House Armed Services Subcommittee hearing on Vanessa Guillén and sexual violence in the military. She also discussed the Guillén family’s visit to Washington.
