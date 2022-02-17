HOUSTON (KIAH) – The head baseball coach at Caney Creek High School in Conroe ISD is facing charges after he was arrested for online solicitation of a minor, police said.

Investigators said Joseph Madison Johnson was arrested after a five month-long investigation conducted by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constables Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, with support from the Montgomery County District Attorneys Office-Public Integrity Division.

Authorities said undercover officers started talking on a social media site and then text messaging with Johnson in September and October of 2021. The undercover officers used the undercover personas of 14 and 16 year-old females.

During those chats, police said Johnson sent explicit text message where he talked about engaging in sexual activity with the minors. Johnson sent pictures and videos of his genitals to the person he thought was the 16-year-old minor.

He then asked for a picture of what is defined as child pornography from whom he believed to be a 16 year-old female. The communications with the 16 year-old undercover persona remained in progress until the time of Johnson`s arrest.

Johnson started working as the head coach at Caney Creek in 2020. Before that he was a coach and later promoted to head coach at Aldine Davis High School in Aldine ISD, from 2012 through 2020.

Based on statements made by Johnson, investigators believe Johnson may have had some form of relationship with former students.

Johnson`s bond has been set at $250,000. He may face additional charges in Harris County.