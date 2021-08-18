Conroe ISD COVID Cases Spike

CONROE, Texas (KIAH) – Conroe ISD is dealing with a spike in COVID-19 cases among both students and staff. There are 618 total active cases in the district according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. Of that number 510 are students.

During the the five days of the week of August 9th-13th the district has 292 cases confirmed in students. On the Monday and Tuesday of the next week (8/16 & 8/17) the district confirmed 360 cases of COVID in students. The district’s dashboard says more than 900 students and staff are isolated.

The number of active cases as of 8/16 in Montgomery Co. sits at 7,639

