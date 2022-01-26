CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — A teacher at Oak Ridge High School in Conroe was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonnie Guess Mazock, 36, was placed in custody for indecency with a child.

On Jan. 12, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office began an investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student. Information was gathered from the victim’s family and friends, which indicated the alleged suspect was Mazock.



Bonnie Guess Mazock



Due to information collected as well as evidence gathered during this investigation, a warrant was filed, and Mazock was placed in custody.

Now authorities need your help. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff`s Office at 936-760-5800. To remain anonymous contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers.