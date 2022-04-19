CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by a Conroe police officer on Monday evening after an altercation at a person’s house.

Police said that Larry Marquail Mixon III of Stafford, Texas, was outside of a house at 500 E. Phillips Street and engaged in a verbal altercation with the residents of the house, displayed a handgun and pointed it at the residents, then left the house only to return minutes after officers responded to the call.

Police said that the residents did not know Mixon.

According to police, an officer saw Mixon standing next to his vehicle, firing shots into the house with the residents inside. The officer fired his weapon at Mixon to protect the occupants he believed to be in the home, police said.

Mixon was taken to HCA Conroe Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is pending, police said.

Police also said that Mixon was reportedly involved in two other disturbances at local businesses prior to the incident at the house.

The officer that shot Mixon is a six-year veteran of the Conroe Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

