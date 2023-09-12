HOUSTON (KIAH) The summer of 2011 will be forever remembered for days upon days of extreme heat and lack of rain.

It hit Houston’s iconic Memorial Park particularly hard, contributing to the deaths of tens of thousands — if not hundreds of thousands — of trees.

The Memorial Park Conservancy says it could be some time before they’ll know if the brutal summer of 2023 will bring about a repeat of the mass tree die-off.

But conservancy leaders are hopeful that a master plan put into place following 2011 will produce better results.

“It was necessary to change the mix of the ecologies in the park, and that’s what we’ve done and we still are doing,” Memorial Park Conservancy President and CEO Shellye Arnold said. “We’re still learning, but it’s going really really well.”

Arnold says that most of the trees that died were planted by loggers back in the 1910s and ’20s.

When the brutal summer of 2011 hit, they were already at the end of their natural lives, which also factored into the die-off.

With that in mind, the conservancy brought in experts to conduct a major study.

The end result was the new master plan that led to the replanting of some trees but also a diversification of the park’s vegetation.

“The plants that we planted — the prairie plants in particular — we planted them to withstand this,” Arnold said about the park’s resistance to extreme weather events. “And they’re largely performing as we would expect.”

Proof of concept may have come during the deep freeze of February 2021.

While Memorial Park restrooms were plagued with frozen and burst pipes, the natural part of the park rode out the wintry weather mostly unscathed.

“We had many more problems with pipes than we did with the plants,” Arnold said. “So it’s interesting that nature works.”