HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities have arrested two teenagers after they allegedly tried to hit a deputy constable with a stolen car early Friday morning.

Allbeyro Cabezas (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a Whataburger on the 28600 block of the Northwest Freeway in search of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle and tried to make contact with the driver, but the vehicle accelerated towards one of the deputies, who moved out of the way to avoid being hit by the car, deputies said.

Deputies then began a short pursuit with the suspected vehicle, which then lost control and crashed. The drive and passenger got out of the car and fled on foot, deputies said. After a brief chase on foot, the duo was caught and arrested.

The suspects are identified as Albeyro Cabezas, 19, as the driver and Ethan Pierson, 19, as the passenger. Also, deputies discovered that the car the suspects were driving was reported as stolen by Houston police, deputies said.

Deputies also found out that Cebezas was out on bond in Harris County for three other charges, including unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Ethan Pierson (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

“(The suspects) were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

Cabezas was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading in a motor vehicle. Ethan Pierson was charged with evading.

The suspects’ court and bond information have not been set at this time, Herman said.