HOUSTON (CW39) Thousands of dollars worth of stolen auto parts and drug are now off the streets, thanks to deputies and investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s office.

It started with a traffic stop in the 2300 block of FM 1960 road, Tuesday, September 6. When 33 year old Terry Dunn was pulled over, deputies learned he had three open traffic warrants.

Courtesy: Constable Mark Herman’s Office

And that’s not all. Deputies searched the vehicle and discovered he was in possession of six catalytic converters and 378.8 grams of Methamphetamine. The street value for the narcotics is approximately $20,000.00. Deputies will be investigating the possible theft of the catalytic converters.

Constable Mark Herman says

“Terry Dunn was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with for Manufacture or Delivery of

Substance in Penalty Group 1 -200 grams or more but less than 400 grams, a Felony of the first degree. His

bond has not been set at this time but the case is assigned to the 180th District Court.”