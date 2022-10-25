HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is behind bars after stabbing two people during a robbery in north Houston over the weekend.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested the suspect, identified as Gregory Martinez.

Constables said it happened early Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. at the 1400 block of Sugerbun Way as the victims were walking from a convenience store.

Martinez approached them with a knife and demanded their items from the store, constables said.

After refusing, he attacked the man with a knife, stabbing him once, then stabbing and biting the woman before running off.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Martinez is now booked in the Harris County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, Constable Mark Herman said. The bond was set at $100,000.