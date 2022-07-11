HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County authorities have arrested a woman who was fronting a $3.3 million credit scheme on several financial institutions.

Roekeicha Brisby, 29, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable investigators over the weekend after running a search warrant on her and her business, Rose Credit Repair.

Investigators executed the search warrant at her office, located at 15300 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, obtaining documents and multiple electronic devices that they said will aid in the investigation, which may include more crimes possibly committed by her.

Roekeicha Brisby being taken by Harris County Constable deputies after being arrested. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

Brisby ran a credit repair business where she would allegedly send fake police reports to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office claiming that her client’s financial identity had been stolen.

“During the search warrant, Constable investigators observed advertisements for Rose Credit

Repair that state they use the law to repair credit,” Constable Mark Herman said. “Clearly this is not the case as the defendant violated the law in an effort to defraud financial institutions of a significant amount of

money.”

Brisby is being held in the Harris County Jail on forgery charges and is scheduled to be in court on Monday.