HOUSTON (KIAH) — Since Friday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s office has been getting the word out about the Zero Tolerance initiative to help keep drunk drivers off of the street this Fourth of July.

The goal is to prevent reckless driving in the Harris County Precinct 4 and to prevent major accidents caused by speeding and/or intoxicated drivers. The initiative started running Friday, June 30 and will last through tomorrow, July 4.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, 26 suspected drivers were arrested. Herman says that there will be a heavier police presence to ensure everyone is safe. “These increased law enforcement patrols have incorporated a pro-active police approach during this busy weekend to keep our citizens and their families safe,” Constable Mark Herman said.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, you are legally intoxicated in Texas once your blood alcohol concentration hits 0.08 percent. You’re breaking the law as soon as any drugs or alcohol affect your ability to drive.

TXDOT says, Penalties for a DWI include:

First offense: Up to $2,000 fine

Up to 180 days in jail upon conviction with three mandatory days

You will lose your driver license up to a year

Second Offense:

Up to $4,000 fine

One month to a year in jail upon conviction

You will lose your driver license up to two years

Third Offense:

$10,000 fine

Two to 10 years in prison

You will lose your driver license up to two years

These fines don’t include the state fines of $3,000, $4,500, or $6,000 assessed upon sentencing.

If you’re caught driving impaired with a child:

You’ll be charged with child endangerment if you’re driving impaired with children under 15.

You’ll be charged an additional fine up to $10,000.

You could be placed in jail for up to two years.

You will lose your driver’s license for another 180 days.

