HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office arrested a man who allegedly threatened to shoot any officer who would come close to his street, Constable Mark Herman said.

According to Herman, a man identified as Richard Johnson called the constable’s office on Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m.

Richard Johnson (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

Johnson, 33, who clearly indicated his current location at 8400 block of Vista Dale Court, said he was upset with local enforcement and threated to shoot any officer in the head that came into the street.

After further investigation, deputy constables discovered Johnson had made similar threats to government agencies and was believed to be armed.

Deputy constables obtained a warrant for the arrest of the suspect, but Johnson had fled the location.

On Thursday evening, a deputy constable came in contact with a suspicious man at the 8600 block of FM 1960 Bypass Road West. The man was asked to give his identification but gave a false name.

After further investigation, the deputy identified him as Johnson and arrested him for the open felony warrant of terroristic threat against a government agency, along with a charge of failing to identify as a fugitive.

He was also out on a $100 bond for harassment.

Johnson has been booked into the Harris County Jail, Herman said. His court date and bond information are not immediately available.