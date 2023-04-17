HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after he was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a Spring bar on Saturday.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deputies responded to a progress assault call at Rowdy’s Bar, located at 19959 Holzwarth Road, and quickly found the victim with outside the club and provided first aid. He was later transported to a local hospital and now is in stable condition.

Surveillance photo of suspected vehicle (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office)

Deputies later discovered the man was approached by two suspects in the parking lot and they shot him multiple times.

Deputies said the suspects are described as two Black males wearing dark hoodies and ski masks. They fled the scene in a four-door gold Buick with front-end damage and fake paper tags.