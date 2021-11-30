Countdown to 90th Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The countdown to the return of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is on.

The HLSR officially kicked off its “90 Days ‘til 90 Years” celebration, marking the official countdown to the 90th anniversary celebration, scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20 of 2022.

The celebration includes a 90th anniversary-themed mural in downtown Houston, launch of the “90 Reasons to Rodeo” social campaign, Howdy visiting area schools and 90th anniversary-themed advertising, including billboards, print and digital.

There are SO MANY reasons to celebrate RODEOHOUSTON and we’re getting more and more hyped by the day, y’all! Rodeo 2022 is 90 DAYS AWAY! 🤠#90ReasonstoRodeohttps://t.co/IN8fSf0ids pic.twitter.com/VPfn7vEsZi — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) November 30, 2021

“Today is an exciting day, as we officially kick off our 90-day countdown to the 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “The Rodeo has become an annual celebration of Western heritage that is truly woven into the fabric of our city, which is why we are thrilled to collaborate with one of Houston’s most iconic artists, GONZO247, to create a Rodeo-themed mural in downtown Houston.”

The rodeo plans to return to NRG Park in 2022 after the 2020 and 2021 rodeos were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.