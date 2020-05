June 1 is the start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Houston’s Office of Emergency Management is encouraging folks to develop an evacuation plan.

🌀Hurricane Preparedness Week🌀



Are you in a hurricane evacuation zone, or in a home that would be otherwise unsafe in a hurricane? If so, think now, about where you’d go and how you’d get there if you're told to evacuate. https://t.co/mPeuBZy7gF #HurricanePrep #HurricaneStrong pic.twitter.com/GqNr64POf0 — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) May 4, 2020

In Fort Bend County, area officials, including County Judge KP George, announced a billboard of the countdown to the start of hurricane season.

Here is video of the billboard in Fort Bend County.

