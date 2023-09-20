RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A couple was arrested in connection with a shooting following a youth football game last weekend in Fort Bend County.

Kalvin Flowers, 36, and his wife, Brittany Flowers, 25, were arrested Tuesday following a shooting and assault at Fort Bend Youth Football League game at Harlem Road Park in Richmond on Saturday morning just before noon.

According to investigators with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, a child was assaulted and sustained injuries. Our news partners reported that the child was a 13-year-old girl.

Several of the adults at the game began to start fighting, when one of them pulled out a gun and fired it several times, deputies said. A man was grazed by a bullet and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Kalvin Flowers was charged with injury to a child, while Brittany Flowers was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both are in the Fort Bend County Jail, with Kalvin’s bond set at $50,000, while no bond has been set for Brittany.

Our news partners also report that several eyewitnesses to the fight claim the couple was acting in self-defense.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information on this investigation, or any unsolved felony in Fort Bend County, please call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.