CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the mysterious death of a couple.

Their bodies were found in their home Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responding to the 17100 block of Spindle Oaks Drive in Conroe for a welfare check.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman dead inside. Deputies say it appeared they had been dead for some time.

They are believed to be a married couple who lived in the home. Their names have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives, along with Crime Scene Investigators are currently conducting their investigation. They will offer more information when their investigation is complete, deputies said.