HOUSTON (KIAH) — A married couple is dead in a possible murder-suicide shooting that is being investigated in north Houston.

Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night inside an apartment at 21717 Inverness Forest Boulevard, as Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to the apartment by family members saying that they haven’t heard from the people inside for some time.

When deputies forced entry inside the unit, they found a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The couple has been married for six years, investigators said.

The investigation is ongoing.