HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two retired members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were found dead in their northwest Houston home, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.

Deputies believe it was a murder-suicide.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies did a welfare check at a home at the 5300 blk of Summit Hollow Drive in northwest Houston.

When entering the home, they discovered a man and woman that were dead.

Gonzalez said that investigators are heading to the scene.