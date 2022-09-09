FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Residents in Fort Bend County are being asked to be aware of some unwelcomed visitors to their yards.

According to a video shared by Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell, a coyote invades someone’s backyard in Pecan Grove.

Norvell said that a person in the Firethorne subdivision lost their dog due to a coyote attack. Norvell tells residents to “be aware we live among them and a 6-foot fence isn’t an obstacle.”

As you can see in this video, the coyote can get over a 6-foot fence.

What to do when you are confronted by a coyote?

According to the U.S. Humane Society’s webpage, coyotes are reclusive animals who avoid human contact. But some may have been adapted to urban and suburban environments and feel brazen to going into neighborhoods to find food.

There are several ways to fend off coyotes, including making noises with noisemakers or just by yelling, “Go away, coyote!” to squirting it with your garden hose. But one thing you should never do is run from a coyote. Approaching closer or hazing while approaching will make it run away.