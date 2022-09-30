HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning in northwest Houston, as a motorcyclist died after crashing into a Dodge pickup.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pinemont Drive and Ella Boulevard.

Houston police believe the motorcyclist ran a red light when it crashed into the pickup.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and cooperated with police. He is not suspected of driving while intoxicated, police said.

The intersection remained closed for another hour and a half before reopening.